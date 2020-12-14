ALTON - The health care watchdog agency Leapfrog Group has announced its safety grades for fall 2020 and OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton has achieved an ‘A’ grade, making it among the safest hospitals in the country. More than 2,600 general hospitals are issued a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade two times a year. An expert panel develops the grades based on 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, including infection rates, maternity care, and a hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors.

The report is calculated by safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. The study only includes hospitals of a certain size and treating a minimum number of specific conditions; therefore, some OSF HealthCare facilities were excluded from the ratings.

Article continues after sponsor message

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton ranks among only 34% of hospitals nationwide that received the top grade for safety. “Achieving consecutive 'A' Grades from the Leapfrog Group is a testament to the dedication of our Mission Partners (employees), who provide exceptional care for our patients every day," said Jerry Rumph, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center President.

"We're very proud of our ongoing efforts to deliver safe, effective care, and this recognition – especially during a pandemic – is enormously rewarding.” “We see in the news every day the extraordinary courage of clinicians and staff caring for patients stricken by COVID-19. What’s less apparent—yet equally laudable—are the untold efforts behind the scenes to protect patients. Hospitals’ commitment to the fundamentals have saved lives too, like preventing infection, ensuring universal hand hygiene, and double and triple-checking everything to avoid errors,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of

The Leapfrog Group. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts of hospitals across the nation and applaud their efforts that are protecting our families.” The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Scoring Methodology. To see the full list of hospital safety scores at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

More like this: