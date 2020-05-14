Get The Latest News!

GODFREY - Saint Ambrose Catholic School held its Eighth-Grade Graduation Wednesday night and due to COVID-19, they had to change to a drive-thru style ceremony.

The cars lined up at the Saint Ambrose bottom parking lot and as the child's name was called, then drove under the awning where the student's achievements were read and the diploma was given.

Some of the cars were decorated to show support to the graduates. There were a handful of teachers nearby holding up signs as the cars passed by. Twenty students graduated from the school.

