EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls bowling team narrowly missed qualifying for the sectional, placing fifth on Saturday at Nu Bowl Lanes in Alton.

As for the Tigers, “the girls had a rough start, but they bowled some of their best bowling in games three, four and five,” said Tiger coach Kimber Wilderman. “They scored over 800 in two of those games (an 853 in Game 3, an 818 in Game 4 and 877 in Game 5); the best way to end the season is to put those high games out and really put it out on the lanes. They put out a really good effort, I think they got tired in that last game, but I'm really proud of how they finished.

The Tigers just missed on advancing as a team themselves as they finished fifth on the day but did get Sydney Sahuri to the sectional as one of the top 10 bowlers on the day on non-qualifying teams.

Sahuri's 1,156 led the Tigers on the day; it was followed by Rachel McTague and Amy Malcharek each rolling six-game 877s on the day, Samantha Linck's 852, Riley Langendorf's four-game 641 and Maren McSparin's two-game 217.

Highland, helped by a perfect game thrown by freshman Molly Marshall, won the team title with a total 5,456 pins, ahead of Vandalia (5,292), Triad (4,936) and Alton's (4,894) as the teams moving on to Mount Vernon. The Tigers took fifth with 4,620 pins, followed by Jersey (4,607), Marquette Catholic (4,517), Civic Memorial (4,453), Roxana (4,049), Metro East Lutheran (4,044), Granite City (3,746) and East Alton-Wood River (3,210).

