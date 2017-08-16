PONTOON BEACH – Edwardsville's girls golf team came away with the win Tuesday in the Madison County Girls Golf Championship at The Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach, a par-71, 5,119-yard layout near Granite City.

Part of the reason why the Tigers won the large-school division in the tournament was junior Sydney Sahuri's 6-over 77, which earned her medalist honors on the day in the division and tied her with Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack for the day's best overall score.

“Today was good,” Sahuri said of her round. “After the first hole, everything was going smoothly and it felt really good today. The first shot, I hit it and I was like, 'OK, today's going to be a good day.'”

The weather conditions Tuesday were a bit warmer than it has been in recent days. “It was really hot,” Sahuri said. “The greens were good, the fairways were good and I thought everything was good today.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Sahuri has been playing golf only since the summer prior to her freshman year. “My dad and brothers do golf, so I started doing it,” Sahuri said. “It just went from there.

“My driving is the best part of my game; I hit it really far, so when I hit it, I feel really confident and everything is good.”

Like anything, though, Sahuri keeps practicing to improve her game. “There's a lot of practice,” Sahuri said, “a lot of practice rounds, but it's really fun.”

As far as future plans go, Sahuri hopes to earn a college scholarship with a golf program. “I'm hoping to go to college with a golf scholarship, but if I don't, it's OK,” Sahuri said. “I'm hoping to, though; if it happens, that's great.”

Being a part of the Tigers is something she enjoys “I love the girls here,” Sahuri said. “I love the motivation, they're so friendly to me. It's like a big family – I love the atmosphere here."

More like this: