ALTON - A plume of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa will impact the Alton region Friday and into the weekend. The dust gets picked up by the strong trade winds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that move from east to west across the Atlantic.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the effects you will notice will be possible reduced visibility and air quality, dust sticking to surfaces and hazy skies.

Saharan dust plumes are not unusual, especially during the summer months in the Caribbean and sometimes the southern United States. But this plume is large and the current forecast has it spreading up into the central United States Friday through this weekend.

On a brighter note, the hazy sky should make for great sunrise and sunset photos.

More like this: