ALTON - Illinois American Water Senior Manager, External Communications, Karen Cotton said today to support safety, the progress on Third Street and Belle Street in Alton sanitary sewer installation work has resulted in a slight delay in the time expected for completion.

However, she assured the public that "all efforts are being made to still try to be completed on Third Street in the next couple weeks and Belle Street a couple of weeks after that."

"As was expected on one of the oldest and busiest streets in Alton, there have been some challenges that the contractor has run into once they started excavating on 3rd Street," she said.

"There are numerous old, abandoned utility lines. For the safety of our team and residents, we are working very diligently as we encounter these. Safety remains our #1 priority."

