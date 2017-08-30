Sadi Lynn Chester
August 30, 2017 11:10 AM
Name: Sadi Lynn Chester
Parents: Aimee and Brian Chester of Godfrey
Birth weight: 6 lbs 10 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 3:42 PM
Date: August 25, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Steven (10); Sofia (9); Sarah (5)
Grandparents: Jim & Susie Young, Godfrey; Tim & Cindy Chester, Wood River