Name: Sadi Lynn Chester

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Aimee and Brian Chester of Godfrey

Birth weight: 6 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 3:42 PM

Date: August 25, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Steven (10); Sofia (9); Sarah (5)

Grandparents: Jim & Susie Young, Godfrey; Tim & Cindy Chester, Wood RiverMatt Contarino also contributed to this story.

 