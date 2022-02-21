GRANITE CITY - The Mexican Honorary Commission was recently broken into and damaged. The Granite City community has fought back and raised $3,650 as of Monday afternoon for a reward for information leading to an arrest of those who broke in and caused the damages.

In Granite City, traditions and culture run deep throughout the community. Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson describes The Mexican Honorary Commission as “a sacred place to the community” located at 1801 Spruce St. A reward of $3,650 and rising is being offered for information leading to the arrests of those involved in the recent vandalism to the facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Mexican Honorary Commission is one of the oldest organizations in our community and someone broke in and damaged the place,” Mayor Parkinson said. “This was very uncalled for. Many in Granite City are irate about it and have stepped up and brought money to help with the damages and catch those responsible. This was a senseless crime in a place we all hold so sacred. I am a member of the Mexican Honorary Commission.”

The Mexican Honorary Commission meets at 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month and membership is open to the public. The downstairs hall is used for parties, weddings, etc.

The Mexican Honorary Commission has a Sizzling Saturday Taco Sale on the third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayor Parkinson urged residents with any information about the Mexican Honorary Commission Crime to contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

More like this: