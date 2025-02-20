ALTON - The Alton Police Department is proud to announce that Chief Jarrett Ford was presented with the Wellness Within Certificate on behalf of Sacred Spaces of CARE and the Officers of the Alton Police Department.

This award was presented by Megan Tyler, Founder and Executive Director of Sacred Spaces of CARE, in recognition of Chief Ford’s leadership, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of his Officers and his willingness to partner with Sacred Spaces of CARE to support Officer wellness.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Ford, was quick to shift the spotlight and expressed his gratitude to everyone involved, stating:

"This recognition is not about me — it’s about the collective effort of our officers, the experiences they deal with, and our community partners. It’s about ensuring our officers have the resources they need to take care of themselves, so they can continue serving Alton with strength and compassion. I’m grateful for the partnership with Sacred Spaces of CARE and for their commitment to our department.”

Megan Tyler also shared her appreciation for Chief Ford, thanking him for opening the doors of the Alton Police Department to allow her and her organization to assist. She recognized his leadership in fostering a culture of care both within the department and throughout the community.

"We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing these efforts to support our officers," Chief Ford said.

More like this: