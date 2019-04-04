In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipient for the month of March is Sabrina McAdams. The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Sabrina received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because she received the most nominations, she was named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. She is being congratulated by Nikki Heitzig of the Jersey State Bank.

