WOOD RIVER - Mickey Sabolo is without a doubt, the face of Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Mickey is the general manager of Belk Park Golf Course. The course, which continues to grow in popularity year in year out, has become a destination for not only its regular golf clientele, but high schools, along with a multitude of tournaments for a variety of organizations. The golf course attracts players throughout the St. Louis region.

Belk Park Golf Course is 18 holes in Wood River and features 6,812 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par 72. The course was designed by E. Lawrence Package and opened in 1970. The change to Zoysia grass fairways was a big boost to the course.

Jason Woody, Wood River Park and Rec Director, said Mickey is one of the best guys he knows.

“Mickey truly cares about Belk Park Golf Course and its success,” Woody said. “He is extremely dedicated to his job and strives to make everyone happy with each and every experience. Customer service is important in any business but Mick takes it to another level. He works and helps many local fundraiser golf tournaments to help maximize their success. He gives countless hours away from his family to ensure that this business continues to succeed. He never complains and I couldn’t ask for a better person to be the face of the Belk Park Golf Course.”

Cloverleaf Golf Management and the City of Wood River partner to produce the first-class Belk Park Golf Course product. Brian Lawson, the owner of Cloverleaf Golf Management, and Belk Park Jim Beer are two other reasons why the course looks and plays at the best possible level, Woody said.

Woody also mentioned that Mickey has dedicated his professional life to the City of Wood River.

“Mickey actually worked at the golf course before his police career,” Woody said. “When I retired I knew I wasn’t ready to retire completely and I had to do something, so my role with Belk Park has worked out perfectly.”

Mickey was a member of the Wood River Police Department for 26 years, retiring as deputy chief. He was also a member of the Air Force Police and he said he loved his roles in law enforcement. Mickey credited his wife for being one of the reasons he is successful with her constant support and understanding of his hours needed for the course.

“We have made some changes on the course and the overall condition of the course has gotten better,” he said. “We have an excellent superintendent and Cloverleaf Golf Management does an excellent job with grounds and maintenance. The city has allowed us to have some of the best greens in the St. Louis area.”

Mickey said there are a lot of golf courses in the area and maintaining and presenting the right product to golfers is so important.

“We have also added gaming machines in the club house,” he said. “We had golfers playing every month this past winter and players out when it got up to 40 degrees. The gaming machines gives them something else to do.”

Belk Park Golf Course was the course Mickey played with his father when he started his affinity to the sport, so it has special meaning to him.

“I graduated from Roxana High School and it is my home course,” he said. “I am doing what I love to do, managing the course.”

The RiverBend Growth Association recently held its Riverbend Golf Classic, an annual fund-raising tournament, and it was a big success. Those who participated in the tourney raved about Belk Park Golf Course and Mickey for the quality of the course and their service.

“Mickey and the Belk Park Golf Course staff took really good care of us on the Friday of our tournament,” Bristow said.

Anyone wanting more information about Belk Park Golf Course can call (618) 251-3115 or visit the course at 880 Belk Park Road in Wood River.

