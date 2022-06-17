ST. LOUIS - Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the J announced today that the area’s largest Jewish arts and culture festival will take place Sept. 18, 2022 at the same location as the first Sababa, in front of Simon Hall, Washington University campus.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have the opportunity to celebrate the vibrancy of contemporary Jewish culture again,” said Brian Herstig, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

Sababa (which means “cool” in Hebrew) features local, regional, and national visual art exhibitors, culinary experiences and musical performances, as well as activities from local Jewish organizations. New this year, the festival will feature a dedicated pavilion area for families and children’s activities and entertainment.

Among the musical headliners expected to take part this year are the Jewish a cappella group Six13, Sheldon Lowe, and the 15 piece Klezmer band, Klezundheit.

Article continues after sponsor message

The festival, last held in 2018, is planned and coordinated by the J with generous support from the Federation.

“Now, more than ever, we are all in need of reuniting as a community. The J could not be more excited to orchestrate this celebratory gathering to showcase Jewish culture for the entire region,” said Lynn Wittels, President & CEO of the J.

Plans to bring Sababa back last year were postponed because of COVID. Organizers said they will continue to monitor guidance from public health officials but are hopeful that the outdoor festival will be able to return safely in September.

For up to date information, to volunteer, or to receive Sababa news visit sababastl.com or contact Judy Kramer at jkramer@jccstl.org. All Jewish organizations, congregations, schools, and other groups are asked to designate a representative and contact Kramer with the name and contact info.

More like this: