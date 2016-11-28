SAAC Kids Night Out event set for Dec. 9 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host its annual "Kids Night Out" event Friday, Dec. 9. The event will run 6-10 p.m. and takes place in the Vadalabene Center Gym. Article continues after sponsor message Kid's Night Out is open to children ages 4 and older. The cost is $15 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in the same family.



Children will enjoy a fun-filled evening with SIUE Student-Athletes. Activities include: board games, basketball, volleyball, movies, snacks, tag, kickball and much more!



Children will enjoy a fun-filled evening with SIUE Student-Athletes. Activities include: board games, basketball, volleyball, movies, snacks, tag, kickball and much more!

Reservations are encouraged but not required for kids to attend the event. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Taylor Phelps at 618-650-5257 or taphelp@siue.edu.