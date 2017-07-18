Rylee Michelle Hilgert
Name: Rylee Michelle Hilgert
Parents: Crystal Sparks and Ian Hilgert of East Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 3:43 PM
Date: July 9, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: John Hilgert, Godfrey; Tracy Hilgert, O’Fallon, MO; James Sparks, Duquoin, IL; Jeanne Sparks, Bunker Hill, IL; Michelle Lightfoot, Waldorf, MO
Great Grandparents: James & Barbara Sparks, East Alton; Victor & Charlene Sauerwein, Bunker Hill; Rhodes & Mary Rich, Godfrey; Bruce & Debbie Douglas, Saranack, NY
