COLLINSVILLE – Sophomore Elena Rybak has been on a tear lately for the Father McGivney girls cross country team. She continued her impressive fall season with a first-place finish at the Madison County Meet Tuesday afternoon.

She ran a time of 18:19.40 which was fast enough to win the race by nearly 41 seconds. She was averaging 6:06.50 per mile which was the best out of the 70 girls competing that afternoon.

The next best finisher just so happened to be her teammate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Junior Kaitlyn Hatley finished with a time of 18:59.90 finishing second overall in the race. Sophomore Jane Cummins took fourth clocking in at 21:00.30.

Senior Alyssa Terhaar finished 10th (23:12.00) and senior Sofia Luna took 21st (25:49.20) to round out the Griffins’ five girls competitors.

The team ran a combined time of 1:47:21 which earned them first place as a team finishing well ahead of Roxana with 59 points.

More like this: