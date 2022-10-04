Sophomore Elena Rybak darts toward the finish line well ahead of the pack securing first place overall at the Madison County Meet.

COLLINSVILLE – Sophomore Elena Rybak has been on a tear lately for the Father McGivney girls cross country team. She continued her impressive fall season with a first-place finish at the Madison County Meet Tuesday afternoon.

She ran a time of 18:19.40 which was fast enough to win the race by nearly 41 seconds. She was averaging 6:06.50 per mile which was the best out of the 70 girls competing that afternoon.

The next best finisher just so happened to be her teammate.

Junior Kaitlyn Hatley finished with a time of 18:59.90 finishing second overall in the race. Sophomore Jane Cummins took fourth clocking in at 21:00.30.

Senior Alyssa Terhaar finished 10th (23:12.00) and senior Sofia Luna took 21st (25:49.20) to round out the Griffins’ five girls competitors.

The team ran a combined time of 1:47:21 which earned them first place as a team finishing well ahead of Roxana with 59 points.

