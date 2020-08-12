CARROLLTON - Greene County State's Attorney Caleb Briscoe announced that on August, 11, 2020, Ryan Wheeler, of Carrollton, Illinois, pleaded guilty of concealment of a homicidal death. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a 25,000 fine. The case against Wheeler’s co-defendant Jamia Ellis, which includes two murder counts, is set for trial August 31, 2020.

On November 29, 2018, Wheeler was charged with concealment of a homicidal death. Wheeler’s co-defendant Jamia Ellis which includes two murder counts and concealment of a homicidal death. When information implicating Wheeler in the murder later surfaced, Greene County State's Attorney Briscoe filed two additional counts, both alleging involvement in the murder against Wheeler. After careful review of the newfound evidence however, State's Attorney Briscoe ultimately determined that this information was not credible.

“We wanted to act swiftly upon learning that Wheeler may have been involved in the murder. Based upon the Illinois State Police’s preliminary investigation, we felt comfortable bringing the more serious charges at the time. Upon further review, however, we felt that the newfound evidence was simply not credible, unreliable, and otherwise incapable of convicting Wheeler of murder. I have a legal and moral obligation to only present credible evidence in court. I'm satisfied that the plea reflects our confidence that the facts supported the charge against and ultimate conviction of Wheeler."

Briscoe declined further comment given the pending murder trial scheduled for later this month against Ellis.

Sentencing for Ellis is scheduled for November 16, 2020.

