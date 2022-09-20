Photo credit: St. Louis Blues.

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues Captain Ryan O’Reilly and Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, are seeking nominations for the 90’s Mighty RO’R program. The program, now in its fourth year, provides a memorable game experience to St. Louis area youth who display the core character traits of courage, compassion, leadership, perseverance, and respect and use them to make a positive impact in their family, school or community.

“Growing up, my mom and dad instilled many great values in me and taught me the importance of being a positive influence on my environment and the people in my life,” said Blues Captain Ryan O’Reilly. “St. Louis is a great city with a bright future and this program helps to shine a light on the youth that are leading the way in our community.”

A selection committee will review nominations and select one winner for every Blues home game. The winner will receive 4 game tickets, in-game recognition as the 90’s Mighty RO’R Community All-Star of the Game, and a post-game meet and greet with O’Reilly.

Parents, teachers, coaches, and Blues fans can nominate St. Louis area children, ages 16 and under, by going to stlouisblues.com/mightyrors and describing how the nominee exemplifies the five core character traits, including a specific example of those traits in action.

