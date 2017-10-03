EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that James “Jim” Ryan has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney at the Alton location.

Ryan received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, and graduated from the St. Louis University School of Law in 1998. He has been fighting for the rights of injured people for almost 20 years, and is licensed to practice in Illinois, Missouri, and the Federal Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Ryan is also a member of the Missouri Association of Trial Lawyers (MATA), the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA), among other legal groups.

Prior to joining Gori Julian & Associates, Ryan worked over a thousand personal injury cases, and obtained millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for his clients in both Missouri and Illinois. As an attorney at Gori Julian & Associates, Ryan’s focus will remain on personal injury, specifically Auto Accidents and Premises Liability matters.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

