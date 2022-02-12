Our Love Story:

The Couple: Ryan and Amie (We call each other babe.) from Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: September 7, 2011

Briefly Describe First Date: We had dinner, a casual hang out getting to know each other.

Date Married: May 31, 2014

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We like to go out on occasion for a nice dinner but staying home is best, helping each other cook dinner, and settling down for a good tv show or movie we both like.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always keep dating each other, even after marriage. Dating never stops, make time for each other.

