EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County "Rx Safety" Prescription Drug Initiative continues to make big steps in collection of prescription drugs that could be ingested accidentally, stolen or misused. Led by Sheriff John Lakin, in partnership with Madison County Planning and Development all the Madison County police chiefs, the initative has collected over 1,980 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office made their drop off in regard to the “Rx 4 Safety” prescription drug initiative.

These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the E.P.A. (Environmental Protection Agency). Since implementation of the RX4Safety program in April 2015, the Sheriff’s Office has disposed of just over 10 tons of medication.

"This is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications/drugs and to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused," Sheriff Lakin said.

Secured drop off bins are located at the following Police Departments: Alton, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIU-E, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the American Water Company.

"The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop-off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day 7 days a week," Sheriff Lakin said. "Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes."

These are the items that ARE accepted:

Any over the counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and any unidentified pills.

These are the items the group CANNOT accept:

Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

If you have any questions regarding this initiative, or the information provided in this release, please feel free to contact Jaimie Linton, Administrator of Business Affairs, for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 296-4850.

