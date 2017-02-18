EDWARDSVILLE - The "Rx for Safety" prescription drug initiative continues to be highly successful in Madison County.

On Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office made their fifth drop off in regard to the "Rx for Safety" prescription drug initiative.

Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with all the police chiefs of Madison County in this fifth collection, have collected 1,362 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at federally regulated locations, approved by the E.P.A. (Environmental Protection Agency). Since implementation of the "Rx for Safety" prescription drug initiative in April 2015, the Sheriff’s Office has disposed of nearly 6,400 pounds of medication.

"Rx for Safety" is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications and also to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused.

Secured drop-off bins are located at the following Police Departments: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIUE- Troy and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the Ameren Water Company.

Article continues after sponsor message

The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop-off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes.

These are the items that are accepted:

Any over the counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils and any unidentified pills.

The items that are not accepted:

Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

If you have any questions regarding this initiative, or the information provided in this press release, please feel free to contact Jaimie Linton, Administrator of Business Affairs for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 296-4850.

More like this: