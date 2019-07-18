EDWARDSVILLE - It has taken several years, but in the future, the old Rusty's, now an eyesore, will become a 6,000-square-foot restaurant at 1201 Main Street.

The Edwardsville Planning and Zoning Department said once preliminary work is completed, Rusty's will be demolished. Rusty's has been closed since 2008.

Part of the contention about Rusty's demolition has been the Pogue Walls, but the developer North Main Street Properties have a plan to reinforce the eastern Pogue Wall, but it remains to be seen if they are able to be preserved.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said he sees tear down and building a new restaurant at Rusty's location is a "huge win for the city."

"The present Rusty's cannot be saved," he said. "Jonathan Fowler of North Main Street Properties has been very patient and receptive to input on the project. We can't thank him and his group enough."

