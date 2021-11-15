ROODHOUSE - Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen said Monday morning a 44-year-old male was discovered deceased about five miles northeast of White Hall in rural Roodhouse after a 911 call at 2:11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

"The Greene County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to respond to a 911 call of a shooting incident that occurred in rural Roodhouse," the sheriff said. "Officers from Roodhouse and White Hall Police were also called to the scene. Deputies discovered a 44-year-old male deceased in the residence when they arrived. The man suffered a fatal gunshot wound."

The Illinois State Police Division Of Criminal Investigations was requested to come to the scene to investigate. ISP has taken over the investigation in the situation and Greene County Sheriff's Office now is only assisting, Sheriff McMillen said.

"Right now this is just considered a death investigation," the sheriff added.

