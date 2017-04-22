ALTON – The Power of the Giraffe is a locally operated not-for-profit organization that reminds people to “stick their neck out” and put smiles on the faces of cancer patients.

On Saturday, the organization held its third annual 5K and walk in order to raise funds to provide hundreds of care packages and financial assistance to patients being treated at oncology and radiology centers throughout the Riverbend, as well as the Greater St. Louis area.

Through each care package donated and each run that the organization has held, the memory of Carol Friedrich Alcorn, late wife of founder Dale Alcorn, lives on. Over the last two years, POTG has donated over 550 care packages to cancer patients, but in just the first three months of 2017, the group has already surpassed that number, and is on-track to crush its annual goal of 1,000 packages.

“We are extremely thankful to all the people who came out to support us,” Alcorn said at the event. “This is all a testament who Carol was and how much she battled.”

Though his wife’s struggle inspired the organization, the entire concept of care package donations to cancer patients was fueled by long car rides to and from Carol’s treatments.

“We had many conversations back and forth from treatments where we thought, “wouldn’t it be nice if,” he said. “But we had to be the change that we wanted to see. We were going to be the ones to stick our necks out and help other people.”

In its third year, the Power of the Giraffe 5K has grown in popularity since its first year, and an outpouring of support from local businesses and organizations has allowed it to bring smiles to the faces of cancer patients.

Carol’s battle ended in November 2015, but as each runner crossed the finish line and with each care package donated to cancer patients throughout the region, her spirit lives on in the message of Power of the Giraffe.

“I’m thankful that Carol got to be here for our first run and get a glimpse of what we were going to be able to do,” he said. “Hopefully, she is looking down on us and smiling.

“Maybe she was the reason the rain stayed away today.”

To volunteer or donate to Power of the Giraffe, visit their website by clicking here.

Race results, courtesy of Fleet Feet St. Louis, can be found here.

