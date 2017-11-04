BETHALTO - Givin’ It All For Guts honored Robert Logan Saturday morning at Bethalto Village Park during the 5th Annual 5K Run, Walk and Doggie Parade.

Leah Watson, Public Relations manager with Givin’ It All For Guts, started the race off by thanking everyone came out to show their support for the cause.

“What a great day it is,” Watson said. “We’re here to make a difference for people with Crohn’s, Colitis and other irritable bowl disorders, and to honor a wonderful man. It all started five years ago with a little jar. All this wouldn’t be possible without our board of directors, each person on this team is also a volunteer, taking time out of everyone’s daily lives. Everyone is a mom, a student, a wife or a daughter with other things going on, with one common goal. Each year we honor some who has been affected by these often debilitating diseases, and this year we are honoring Robert Logan. ”

Article continues after sponsor message

Robert’s wife Kayla Logan said after suffering from the disease he died last year, and thanked everyone who came for showing their support for Robert and other sufferers.

“Robert’s journey started in high school,” Kayla said. “Unfortunately he passed away last year. I know if he was here today he would be very humbled by the support that you all are showing, thank you all for being here in honor of Rob.”

Results from the 2017 5k are:

Mark Scandrett Bob Mccluskey Noah Gallivan Al Davenport Clinton Walters Stefan Hatfield Matt Ciorba Bryce Davis Baosheng Chen Hunter Walter Tim Holland Colby Dankenbring Bill Ames Gary Payne Jonah Cope

More like this: