ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Paige Rister has been a consistent force for Marquette’s girls' cross country and track and field programs for several years.

Paige was Marquette Catholic’s top finisher in the Granite City Invitational with a time of 22:25.1. In both cross country and track and field, she is always consistent in her finishes. Paige is one of the Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athletes of the Month for the Explorers.

“I felt amazing to finish first for Marquette in the Granite City Meet,” she said. “The rain and mud were very challenging. Having positive support from my parents, teammates, and coaches is the key to my ability to succeed.

“I have always loved running since I was in grade school, and when I got the chance to run my freshman year for cross country, I was very excited. My future plans this year are to get better to continue to take off more time off the clock, and to maintain my grades.”

Paige added that she wants to continue running the rest of her junior year and senior year in both cross country and track and field.

The talented Marquette runner said she preferred cross country over track and field because she enjoys long-distance running more that the shorter events in track and field.

Paige qualified and went to state in the 4 x 800 relay in track and field her freshman and sophomore years and she hopes to advance to state again in 2023.

“I hope to be able to qualify for sectionals and state for cross country this year as a team," she said. "My teammates and I encourage each other to keep up our paces and our hard work.”

Joe Rister, Paige’s father, said he and his wife, Jennifer, are extremely proud and supportive of Paige’s determination to do her best in cross country this year.

“Her willingness to eat properly and train has shown us her determination that she strives in all aspects to be the best she can be,” he said.

The Marquette athlete said her parental support has helped her in all aspects of her training and meets.

“They (my parents) come to cheer my teammates and me on at every meet,” she said.

