ROXANA - Mathew Olbert has been one of the top Roxana boys cross country performers each of the past four years with his hard work and dedication.

Olbert, a standout overall athlete for the Shells, moved from the No. 3 runner on the Shells’ squad to No. 2 by the end of the 2020 fall season. Olbert is the November Riverbender.com Roxana Shells Male Athlete of the Month. In his career, Olbert has been under 17 minutes for 3 miles.

Olbert is also a standout wrestler for the Shells. Last year he advanced to the sectional meet. Olbert wrestled in the 126-pound weight class.

As a runner, Olbert started as a sprinter and a friend persuaded him out for the sport.

“I found I was good at distance running and it's something I have loved and had a passion about since,” he said. “Running helps clear my mind and is something I always enjoy doing.”

Olbert is unsure where he will go to college. He is looking into a business administration degree and career. Olbert is exceptional in the classroom at Roxana High School.

“This was a hard season with COVID-19 and schedule changes, but we worked through it all,” he said. “Our coach was always pushing us and thought there would be a chance we could run in the postseason.”

Olbert plans to run the middle distances in track and field in 2021 and also work to improve his time in the 300-meter hurdles. Depending on when the football season occurs, he may spend some time this spring on the gridiron.

