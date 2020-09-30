ROXANA – Senior cross country runner Janelynn Wirth has been a standout for Roxana for a long period of time and this year has been consistently near the 20-minute mark in the three-mile. For her early season efforts, Wirth is the Riverbender.com Roxana High School Female Athlete of the Month.

Some of Wirth's times this season are as follows: 20:36.1 in the Sept. 5 Granite City Invitational, 20:23 in the meet with Granite City, Father McGivney, Mascoutah, Triad and Highland and 20:39.7 in the Sept. 19 Highland Invitational. She was under 19 minutes last year for three miles as a junior.

Wirth began running in the eighth grade, and what she likes about it in a previous interview is an overwhelming feeling of accomplishment, relief and excitement she feels after running a race, or even a simple run.

"Something special happens mentally and physically when you see your hard work paying off," Wirth said.

In a previous Riverbender.com interview, Wirth gives credit to her mother, her friend Jarrett, and God for her accomplishments and abilities.

“I would like to thank my Mom for the way she offers me much support and

keeps me motivated to keep trying my best,” Wirth said. "I would like to thank my Heavenly Father, He has blessed me in all areas of my life, and my ability to run is only one of them. His purpose for that goes far beyond my recognition.”

Being involved with the Shells’ cross country team has helped Wirth with getting

out of her comfort zone, and thinks that cross country runners are a very special

kind of athlete.

“Cross country runners make up a truly special kind of breed you don’t always

see in other sports,” Wirth said. “Running has taught me self-discipline,

responsibility, time management, empathy for others, and has become a rock for

me to go to when I need to find happiness.”

Wirth also runs for the Shells’ track team, competing in the middle and long

distance races, along with a pair of relays, and is a member of the school’s

National Honor Society, and is currently in the top five of her class.



