Civic Memorial cross country runner Alyssa Mann.BETHALTO - Alyssa Mann appears primed to have a break-out girls cross country season with the Civic Memorial High School Eagles.

Mann placed sixth in the first meet of the season with a time of 21:18.75 for the Eagles. She is coming off a strong girls' track season.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In the off-season, Mann cross-trains as a swim participant. She absolutely loves running and training, the Eagles' heralded coach Jake Peel said. Peel was a top participant last year in the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon and has been an inspiration to all his athletes, male and female on the cross country and track teams.

“Alyssa is very dedicated,” he said. “She swims in the off-season and has a smaller base of mileage than some of the other runners heading into cross country, but she gets in shape quickly. I think she will have a really good season. Her dad is a triathlete, so I think she gets some of her dedication and commitment to training from him.”

More like this:

Becca Adney Appointed As New Redbird Cross Country Coach, Will Take Over Experienced Team In Fall
Feb 20, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Month: Cross Country Coach Praises Calista Webb's Remarkable Progress
Jan 16, 2025
Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of Month: Running Passion Drives Cummins and McGivney Cross Country Team
Dec 30, 2024
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of Month: Eagles' Taylor Brooks Continues to Excel in Cross-Country
Dec 12, 2024
BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month: Izzy McLeod Sets Personal Record at Benton Sectional Meet
Dec 9, 2024

 