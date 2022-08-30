BETHALTO - Alyssa Mann appears primed to have a break-out girls cross country season with the Civic Memorial High School Eagles.

Mann placed sixth in the first meet of the season with a time of 21:18.75 for the Eagles. She is coming off a strong girls' track season.

In the off-season, Mann cross-trains as a swim participant. She absolutely loves running and training, the Eagles' heralded coach Jake Peel said. Peel was a top participant last year in the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon and has been an inspiration to all his athletes, male and female on the cross country and track teams.

“Alyssa is very dedicated,” he said. “She swims in the off-season and has a smaller base of mileage than some of the other runners heading into cross country, but she gets in shape quickly. I think she will have a really good season. Her dad is a triathlete, so I think she gets some of her dedication and commitment to training from him.”

