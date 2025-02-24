CHAMPAIGN-URBANA — The wrestling community in the area celebrated significant achievements at the state championships over the weekend, and one highlight was by Jonathan Rulo of Belleville East capturing the first state title in Lancers' history.

Rulo triumphed in the Class 3A 285-pound final with a 7-2 victory against William Cole of Round Lake.

The event took place in Champaign, where Rulo's performance stood out on a day filled with competitive matches. His victory marked a historic moment for Belleville East, further solidifying the program's presence in state-level wrestling.

In the Class 2A 157-pound final, Highland's Tyson Rakers faced Wyatt Medlin of Washington. Rakers was unable to secure a victory, losing by technical superiority with a score of 20-5 at 4:54.

The state championships showcased the talent and dedication of wrestlers from across the region, with Rulo and Champlin earning recognition as champions in their respective classes.

