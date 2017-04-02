SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

JERSEYVILLE – Ruger Days at Outrageous Outdoors in Jerseyville was again a big success in its third year this past Friday and Saturday, attracting large crowds both Friday and Saturday.

Outrageous Outdoors is located at 902 South State St. in Jerseyville.

Bob Jones, an owner of Outrageous Outdoors, said for the two days the store had nearly all of the top-name Ruger revolvers, pistols and rifles. He said the business also offered the best prices of the year during the sale.

“It was a fun time,” he said. “It is something we look forward to every year. We had 250-275 guns set up and offered some great deals.”

Jones said Outrageous Outdoors also had a free drawing. He said Ruger is a great company.

“We probably have less problems with a Ruger than any of the items we sell,” he said. “They sell a fantastic product.”

When the sale is over, Jones said the majority of the items left go back to Ruger, although Outrageous Outdoors does typically carry the line in its shop.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jones said Ruger Days attracted not only people from the Jerseyville area, but much beyond.

“We had people from 50 to 60 miles away on Friday and even farther on Saturday,” he said.

“Our people keep coming back because we always try to provide good customer service,” he said.

Outrageous Outdoors was established in 2011 in Jerseyville and is a business listed in the categories of hunting equipment and supplies, recreational goods rental, bicycle shops and sporting goods sales and rental.

“Overall, we have anything here to do with hunting, fishing and archery,” Jones said. “We just rearranged our building a little bit to use more of our space of 10,000-square foot. I have been selling guns since I was young and I love this type of business. We love being in Jerseyville and all the people around the region.”

For more information about any of the Outrageous Outdoors products, contact (618) 639-4867.

More like this: