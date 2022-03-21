EDWARDSVILLE - R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. has opened a new location in Nevada, MO. This is the family-owned hardware and building materials retailer’s 82nd location and its 16th in Missouri.

Based in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The new facility is located in Nevada at 2201 E. Austin Blvd, a property on a major retail corridor near Interstate 49.

“We’re looking forward to delivering our ‘Best Service. Best Value.’ promise to the hard-working residents of Vernon County. Nevada is a great fit for us – exactly the type of Midwestern community where we thrive,” said Robert Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. “It’s also located a convenient distance from our locations in Harrisonville and Clinton, allowing us to better serve our customers in Southwestern Missouri,” he added.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to offering high-quality lumber, shingles, siding, drywall and other building materials at competitive prices, R.P. Lumber will also feature a robust selection of hardware merchandise ranging from power tools and paint to plumbing and electrical supplies. Their experienced design team will specialize in designing everything from decks and patios to cabinets and countertops for kitchens and bathrooms. And from measurement to installation, they can even help with doors and windows of every type. DIY homeowners will appreciate the expert advice and friendly service, and professional contractors – large and small – can rely on a full-service experience including online ordering and job site delivery.

“We have been focused on finding experienced professionals for every facet of our operation,” added Plummer. “We pride ourselves on creating employment opportunities, and we are fortunate to have hired a great new team from the local area. We are excited to have them join the R.P. Family and are unbelievably excited to open a new store in such a great community,” Plummer continued.

About R.P. Lumber

R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a family-owned, full-service retail home center and building materials supplier. R.P. Lumber delivers its industry-leading “Best Service. Best Value.” promise by offering full-service delivery, complete hardware stores, lumber, drywall, roofing, kitchen cabinet design, and much more for professional contractors and homeowners alike. R.P. Lumber has grown to a physical presence in 82 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The company also operates two truss manufacturing facilities, a robust ecommerce platform offering nearly 100,000 items for sale with the click of a button, and a wholly-owned subsidiary, R.P. Home & Harvest (www.homeandharvest.com), which operates 22 farm and ranch lifestyle stores across Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio. R.P. Lumber was founded by Robert and Donna Plummer in 1977 in Staunton, IL and is now based in Edwardsville, IL.

More like this: