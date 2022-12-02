EDWARDSVILLE - The City Council will convene for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the R.P. Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Drive. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the first-floor community room. Ongoing repairs at City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, will prevent the City Council from gathering there for the December 6 meeting.

The R.P. Lumber Center is operated by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, and includes an ice rink, track and fitness area, study and game room for teens, and community meeting space. It opened in June near Edwardsville High School.

A portion of the first and second floors of City Hall incurred water damage the day before Thanksgiving when an upstairs faucet overflowed overnight. The City Council chamber and the adjacent Governor Edwards Conference Room on the first floor sustained damage.

The City is in the process of compiling cost estimates and making updates and repairs to the space. City committee and board meetings that typically are held in the affected rooms also have been shifted to other locations. Times, locations, and agendas are provided at least 48 hours prior to each meeting on the City’s website, at www.cityofedwardsville.com/calendar.

