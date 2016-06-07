EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation summer softball season is off to a great start with its teams heading out to the ball diamonds of Vadalabene Park at 501 & 599 Voge Ave.

In a 6 p.m. Tuesday game, R.P. Lumber faced Brinkman Orthodontics. The two teams, consisting of girls entering the fourth, fifth and sixth grades, had the time of their life on the diamond while their families cheered on from the stands.

The R.P. Lumber team is coached by Robin Blunt while the Brinkman Orthodontics team is coached by Peter Deakos.

At 7:30 p.m., the Southside All Star Collision Center/Cassens Transport Co. team faced the Hawkeye Irrigation/Bull & Bear Pub and Grill team. The teams are coached by Adam Proctor and Steve Cooper respectively.

For more information about the City of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation league softball, please visit the city’s website at http://www.cityofedwardsville.com.

