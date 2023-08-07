EDWARDSVILLE - R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. has acquired the Sparta, IL location of Wright Building Center, a long-time industry presence in Southwestern Illinois.

“For 39 years, Wright Building Center has served the citizens of the Randolph County area, and we are thrilled to have their team join the R.P. Lumber family,” said Robert Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. “We have been industry friends and competitors for many years, so it is exciting to add this great location to our footprint in Illinois,” Plummer continued.

“Since 1964, my family has been in the hardware, lumber, and construction business,“ said Jami Lee Wright, owner of Wright Building Center and member of the recent inaugural class of LBM Journal’s “40 under 40” strong leaders in the LBM community. “We’ve had a great run. We're thankful for our awesome team and the strong customer base that has kept us going since 1984. R.P. Lumber runs an impressive operation. We're excited to watch them grow and thankful to be moving on to our next chapter,” Wright added.

In addition to offering high-quality lumber, shingles, siding, drywall and other building materials at competitive prices, R.P. Lumber will also feature a robust selection of hardware merchandise ranging from power tools and paint to plumbing and electrical supplies. Their experienced design team will specialize in designing everything from decks and patios to cabinets and countertops for kitchens and bathrooms. And from measurement to installation, they can help with doors and windows of every type. DIY homeowners will appreciate the expert advice and friendly service, and professional contractors – large and small – can rely on a full-service experience including online ordering and job site delivery.

“This new location not only allows us to bridge the gap between several of our existing locations, but it helps us better serve some of our great Southwestern Illinois customers. Sparta is a great community and Randolph County is a great place to do business. We’ve sought an opportunity in the area for several years, so working out a deal with an anchor in the community like Wright Building Center was a great solution. Jami Lee and the Wright family have built a wonderful business, we are honored and blessed that they have entrusted us with their store, and we are excited to begin serving the market,” Plummer added.

The teams at Wright Building Center and R.P. Lumber will begin working together on Monday, August 7th in preparation for the transaction closing on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The Sparta store will begin operating as R.P. Lumber shortly after Labor Day.

