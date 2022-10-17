ROXANA – This was Chris Walleck’s second go-around in the heated rivalry between the Roxana Shells and Wood River Oilers. The Shells’ quarterback remembers last season when East Alton-Wood River blanked them 34-0.

The two schools went at it last Friday night in what was a thrilling game, one that lived up to all of its hype.

“We had to get back from last season,” Chris said. “This is all we wanted. We wanted this so bad. It‘s been built up for so long.”

The Shells lost the rivalry game at home last year. This season the Oilers played host.

Walleck is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

After the Shells made quite the dramatic entrance in a police escort just minutes before kickoff, they went on to win the game by a score of 35-27. Chris loved every bit of it.

“I love getting the win on the road, being the villain.”

When asked how his team was able to bounce back from last season’s game and a recent 20-13 loss to Breese Central, he said that he passed the ball more.

He’s the team’s go-to QB this season and has thrown for 523 yards in eight games. He’s thrown for three touchdowns. He can also get up and go when he needs to as he’s got 15 carries on the season as well for another 22 yards.

With the win over the Oilers, the Shells improve to 5-3 on the season meaning they are playoff eligible.

“I’m ready for the playoffs,” Chris said. “It is game by game, be ready to win.”

