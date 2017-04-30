WOOD RIVER - Madison walked away with the Madison County Small Schools Boys Track and Field title Tuesday night at the East Alton-Wood River track with 74 points.

Roxana was second in the meet with 56 points, Civic Memorial was third (44 points), Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River tied for fourth (34 points) and Metro East Lutheran was sixth (29).

Roxana’s Jordan Hawkins had one of the top performances in the meet with a toss of 169-8 in the discus, establishing a new meet record. Hawkins appears primed for a top finish in upcoming conference, sectional and state competition.

DeClue of Marquette Catholic turned in another strong performance in the long jump with a leap of 21-2 for first place. Madison dominated the relays, capturing first in the 4 x 100, 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays, which helped lead the team to the championship.

Other winners were:

High Jump - 1. Wooten, Madison, 5-10

Triple Jump - Moore, Madison, 41-11.5

Shot Put - 1. Kelley, Roxana, 41-4.5

110-Meter High Hurdles - Pittman, Marquette, 15.44

100 Meters - 1. Scott, Madison, 11.53; 2. Womack, East Alton-Wood River 11.62

200 Meters - 1. Griffin, Madison, 23.10; 2. Womack, East Alton-Wood River, 23.87

300-Meter Low Hurdles - 1. Pittman, Madison, 39.7

400 Meters - 1. Stevenson, Civic Memorial, 52.7

800 Meters - 1. Beck, Civic Memorial, 2:07.4

1,600 Meters - 1. Watkins, Madison, 4:50.6

3,200 Meters - 1. Watkins, Madison, 11:08

4 x 100 Relay - 1. Madison, 43.5

4 x 200 Relay - 1. Madison, 1:32.5

4 x 400 Relay - 1. Madison, 3:34.3

4 x 800 Relay - 1. East Alton-Wood River, 9:13.0

