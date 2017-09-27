Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack wins her third straight SCC individual golf crown Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Roxana High School's Bailey Sharpmack shot a 79 at Indian Springs Golf Course for her third consecutive SCC individual Conference Championship. The win also represents her 20th tournament victory at RHS. Article continues after sponsor message Ally Hurley from Carlinville shot a 84 to finish in second place. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Troy Chamber, Almost Legends Band, and 80's Mixer! Trending