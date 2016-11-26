ROXANA – Roxana’s Abby Palen recently signed a letter of intent to continue her outstanding softball career at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Palen, a three-sport Shells star in softball, volleyball and basketball, is also an exceptional student.

“I knew I wanted to play softball in college,” she said. “I heard good things about Lewis and Clark and I thought this was best for me. I am pretty excited. I like how the campus at Lewis and Clark is different from other junior colleges. It almost doesn’t look like a junior college because it is so big and all it has to offer.”

Palen said she has always loved playing every sport, but softball is definitely her favorite.

“I like every aspect of softball,” she said. “I love being on the field during the spring and summer. My favorite position is shortstop.”

Palen is versatile and can play multiple positions in softball. The Roxana senior is coming off a top-notch volleyball season and she said she and the other Shells were proud of their improvements they made in 2016.

She said playing softball in college has been a dream of hers since she was young, so the Lewis and Clark move totally fits that hope. Also, she said it will keep her closer to home so her family can continue to watch her play.

Abby’s father, Steve, and mother, Stephanie, are extremely proud of her for getting a chance to continue her softball career in college. They are especially proud of her academic accomplishments and believe she has nothing but a bright future.

“Abby has played Select Softball since she was nine and it has paid off,” he said. “ Abby is a good athlete and great all-around person.”

