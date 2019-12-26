Roxana Wieser Concrete Marks Christmas, Safety and Longevity at Celebration Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROXANA - Roxana Wieser Concrete had a recent celebration of safety milestone and longevity. Safety Awards for 2019 were given for consecutive years without a lost-time injury. The honors were celebrated in increments of five years 1-4 years, 5-9 years and 10-14 years. Article continues after sponsor message These were the honorees: 1-4 Years - William Dey, John Burnett, Brandon Copeland, Kenneth Holt, Aaron Curtis, Ethan Davis, Josh Meeker, Alex Valera, Rich Bowman, Terry Ottwell, Kyle Klostermann, Phil Uncangco, Lucas Chestnut, Brett Montgomery, Dan Wacker, Tyson Knight, Justin Bligh, Lucas Wells, and Drew Ezell 5-9 Years - Jeremy Ewen, Joshua Singleton, Monte Cope, Steven Korte, and Michael Moore. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending