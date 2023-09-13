BETHALTO - Roxana played a hard-fought match and came out with a three-set win over Civic Memorial 27-25, 20-25, 25-23 in a non-conference girls volleyball match Monday at the CM gym.

Sarah Baldwin led the Shells with 11 kills, 11 digs and four blocks, while Laynie Gehrs had eight kills and four blocks, Abby Gehrs came up with six killls and three blocks, Daisy Daugherty had 19 assists, eight digs and three blocks. Genna Pruett came up with 11 digs.

CM's stats for the Roxana match were as follows:

Aubrey Falk - 2 aces, 10 kills, 17 digs

Marissa Perez - 1 kill, 18 digs, 1 ace

Courtney Picklesimer - 10 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs

Bella Thien - 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs

Brea Farrell - 3 kills, 1 block, 14 assists

Megan Griffith - 2 kills, 1 ace, 12 assists, 9 digs

The Shells go to 6-4, while the Eagles are now 7-6. Roxana next plays at home against Marquette Catholic next Monday, then hosts Trenton Wesclin on Sept. 19, with both matches starting at 7 p.m., and then plays host to Salem on Sept. 20 in a 6 p.m. start.

CM played at Highland on Tuesday, but the score was unavailable. The Eagles play at Waterloo on Thursday, then host Triad on Sept. 19, then play at Mascoutah on Sept. 21, with all matches starting at 6:15 p.m.

