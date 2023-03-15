ROXANA 10, COLLINSVILLE 0: A six-run second inning sent Roxana on its way to a season-opening win at home over Collinsville.

Destiny Vulsteke hit a two-run homer for the Shells, her only hit of the day, while Calista Stahlhut had two hits and drove home two runs and Kyra Fischer, Macy Hart, Kristen Mills and Lilli Ray all had hits and RBis. Ava Cherry, Brie Griffin, and Keersten Murphy also had hits on the day.

Faith Fairchild, Emma Hylton, and Marissa Thomas all had the hits for the Kahoks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stahlhut went all the way in the circle for Roxana, allowing only three hits while walking three and striking out six.

Thomas fanned two while in the circle for Collinsville, with Audrey Shemwell striking out one.

The Shells open up 1-0, with the Kahoks starting off 0-1.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: