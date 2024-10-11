BREESE — The Roxana Shells struggled to find their offensive rhythm on Friday night, suffering a 35-6 defeat against Breese Central in a conference matchup.

The game commenced with Breese Central establishing dominance early. Kaden Rakers opened the scoring with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion, putting the home team ahead 8-0.

As the first quarter progressed, Breese Central quarterback Preston Baker extended the lead by connecting with Benny Lehman for a 17-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was converted, bringing the score to 15-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Roxana managed to respond, with Sean Mayberry executing a 2-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. However, the extra point attempt was blocked, leaving the score at 15-6.

Breese Central maintained control, with Baker throwing a 38-yard touchdown pass to Griffen Becker, successfully converting the extra point to elevate the score to 22-6 by halftime.

The second half saw Breese Central continue to dominate. Baker threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Carter Deien in the third quarter, followed by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cole Davis in the final quarter, culminating in the 35-6 final score.

With the loss, Roxana's record fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play, while Breese Central improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.