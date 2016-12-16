ROXANA — Junior running back Wyatt Kirkpatrick played a key role in helping the Shells established a punishing running game during the 2016 season. Along with fellow junior Joey Johnson, Kirkpatrick was part of a difficult to bring down tandem.

Roxana finished the season 2-7, but Kirkpatrick believes that his team’s future is a bright one. He said a successful 2017 high school football season starts with an off-season of hard work.

“All I can say is that the off-season needs to be a tough one,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have to work harder than ever than we’ve ever done to come out and (enjoy) success next season. I’m proud of my team, and we just got to get better in the off-season.”

Kirkpatrick rushed for more than 500 yards this season, averaging 6.0 yards a carry. As far as the off-season, the Shells returnees will go back into the weight room for lifting and off-season conditioning, and Kirkpatrick again repeated what the Shells need to do to improve.

“That’s our goal,” he said when asked about his team getting a shot to return to the Illinois High School Association playoffs for 2017. “We just have to work hard. The team just needs to be together, and everybody needs to be there during the summer.”

Despite the difficulties the Shells faced during 2016, Kirkpatrick is still very proud to be a part of the Roxana football team and his mates.

“I’m proud of my team,” Kirkpatrick said, “and even though things didn’t work out the way we wanted them to go, it is what it is. I love my team.”

