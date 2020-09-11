Get The Latest News!

ROXANA - Roxana's girls tennis team continues to blossom under head coach Zachary Plocher. The Shells notched a pair of key wins on Wednesday and Thursday, first over arch-rival East Alton-Wood River on Wednesday, then over Greenville on Thursday.

East Alton-Wood River fell to Roxana in the girls tennis match, but the Oilers displayed talent throughout the ranks.

The Shells resume play at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Granite City, then host Hillsboro at 4 p.m. Thursday and travel to Collinsville at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and host rival Civic Memorial at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Roxana's players all won their matches as the Shells won over EAWR in a meet played at the Roxana tennis courts.

In the singles, Stephanie Kamp started out with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Hannah Allen, then Makenna John defeated Addison Denton 6-0, 6-0. Bailey Isom won over Abbey Olinghouse 6-0, 6-2, with Cayla Fansher winning over Karli Withers 6-0, 6-0. Darcy Maguire also won 6-0, 6-0 over Kaylee Melton, and Anna Palen defeated Mel Martin by an identical 6-0, 6-0 score.

In the doubles, Kamp and Isom won over Allen and Withers 8-6, John and Fansher won over Olinghouse and Melton 8-0, and Palen and Kinsley Mouser defeated Denton and Martin 8-1 to finish the sweep.

ROXANA 8, GREENVILLE 1: Roxana won five of the six singles, while sweeping the doubles in their win over Greenville on Thursday at home

In the singles, Stephanie Kamp started out with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Evie Johnson, Lindsey Ratliff won her match over Paige Mathies 6-0, 6-1, and Makenna John defeated Ellie Schoufelberger 6-1, 6-1, Anna Palen lost her match to Katelyn Rikers 6-0, 6-0, but Bailey Isom won over Megan Fitzgerald 6-4, 6-3, and Cayla Fansher won over Anna Walker 6-4, 6-4.

In the doubles, Kamp and Ratliff defeated Mathies and Rikers 8-0, John and Fansher won over Johnson and Schoufelberger 8-4, and Isom and Darcey Maguire defeated Mary Kate Long and Cora Miller 8-2.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

