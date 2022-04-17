Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased (for personal use) at: https://www.randymanning.com/Track-Meet-East-Alton-Wood-River

WOOD RIVER - Roxana's boys and girls had a big day capturing first in the East Alton-Wood River Relays this past Thursday.

Roxana, Marquette Catholic, Greenville, Belleville Althoff and host East Alton-Wood River participated.

Julie Akal, varsity head coach Roxana boys and track, said her boys and teams both did well and competed in some events they don’t normally take part in.

Sammy Hentrich of Marquette Catholic and Caroline Rae and Kambria Simons all recorded times of 50.6 in the 300 hurdles. Hentrich, a shining star in both the track and field events, won the long jump (4.72 meters), followed by teammate Grace Sechrest (4.50 meters).

Roxana’s Riley Doyle was second in the 1600 meters for females with a time of 5:53.2 and Gabrielle Woodruff of Roxana was third with a time of 5:58.9.

Marquette’s 4 x 100 relay of Caroline Rae, Ava Certa, Ava Sanders and Sammy Hentrich won with a time of 55.8. Roxana won the girls 4 x 100 Throwers relay with a time of 59.2.

Kambria Simons, Rae, Certa and Hentrich combined for second in the 4 x 200 relay with a time of 1:59.2.

Katie Johnson, Certa, Paige Rister and Kailey Vickrey teamed for second in the 4 x 400 relay with a time of 4:49.2. Johnson, Certa, Rister and Vickey won the 4 x 800 relay in a time of 11:30.4.

Deja Ward of Roxana was second in the shot put (8.0 meters) and third in the discus (21.05 meters).

Grace Sechrest of The Oilers won the high jump (1.52 meters).

On the boys side, Aidan Loeffelman of East Alton-Wood River won the 1600 meters with a time of 4:58.2, a P.R. Andrew Ellis won the 300 hurdles in a time of 43.8 which tied with Ty Schmidt and Garrett McBride of Roxana.

Roxana’s team of Dawson Coles, Garrett McBride, Ty Schmidt and Evan Wells won the 4 x 100 relay with a time of 46.6.

Ashton Noble and Justin Laws combined for a first in the Throwers Relay with a 59.2. The 4 x 200 relay of Ellis, Coles, McBride and Wells won in a time of 1:37.1.

The Oilers 4 x 400 relay of Loeffelman, Noah Mason, Fletcher Jones and Devon Green won in a time of 3:50.8.

The 4 x 800 relay of Loeffelman, Evan Baker, Mason and Jones won in a time of 9:35.5.

Noble of Roxana won the shot put with a toss of 12.73 meters. Justin Laws had a toss of 12.04 meters and Sam Ward of Marquette tossed a throw 11.30 meters.

Noble had the best discus throw of 41.52 meters, followed Laws with a throw of 39.01 and Michael Allen had a throw of 36.14 for Marquette.

Devon Green won the high jump (1.73 meters), and Wells won the long jump (5.15 meters).

