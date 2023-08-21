ROXANA - Roxana community members are mourning the loss of beloved first-grade teacher Josh Bertrand. Roxana Community Unit School District 1 Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager on Sunday announced the death of Bertrand, an instructor at South Primary School.

“Our hearts are heavy as we come to terms with this unexpected tragedy,” Kreutztrager said. “Mr. Bertrand played a significant role in the lives of our students and the Roxana family.

“We are not addressing his death with students as a whole, but counselors are available to address individuals as needed,” she added. “Parents may provide their child (ren) with the information that they feel is appropriate prior to the start of school on Monday.

“Death can be difficult to understand when it is so sudden. If your family needs any additional support or guidance on how to support your child, please do not hesitate to contact the school. There are also additional resources available on the District website. There may be questions and emotions expressed in the future. Please know that we are always available to provide support as needed.”

Bertrand died Friday at his home residence.

The superintendent recognized Bertrand for his dedication, passion and the lasting impact he had on the lives of Roxana students, staff and families.

Visitation for Josh Bertrand will be from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the Roxana School Foundation for South Primary School.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family during this difficult time," the Roxana superintendent said.

Josh's full obituary can be found here.

