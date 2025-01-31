

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Roxana man has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing funds from ticket sales for a charity event. Jacob A. Sanders, 27, is charged with theft (Class 3 felony) for allegedly stealing $4,185 from ticket sales for the 2024 Guns ’N Hoses charity boxing event.

The theft is alleged to have happened during the period of Aug. 1, 2024, through Nov. 27, 2024. Haine said he expects evidence to show that the defendant, a paid-on-call firefighter, was provided with advance tickets to sell for the event held Nov. 27, 2024, but did not turn in the proceeds from the sales.

“Allegations of theft from charitable organizations are always disappointing,” Haine said. “Contributions to this organization are made in good faith by members of our community to support a noble cause – aiding the families and children of first-responders who have made ultimate sacrifices. Firefighters, Police Officers, Paramedics, EMTs and community members dedicated their time and resources to this event.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation was led by Roxana Police Department, which worked closely with organizers of the fundraiser.

“I commend the thorough work of Chief Will Cunningham and Lt. James Doyle, and I commend the strong vigilance of the St. Louis Guns ’N Hoses Boxing Association, which promptly identified this matter and brought it to the attention of the investigators,” Haine said.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty

More like this: