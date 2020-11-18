ROXANA - Due to additional COVID-19 positive cases, close contact quarantines and staffing shortages at both Roxana Junior High and the High School, the district announced it needs to expedite the transition to remote learning for 6th-12th grades beginning Wednesday, November 18.

This does not include the elementary which will remain in-person through this Friday. Central and South will have remote learning on November 23 and 24.

"We continue to be diligent in our mitigation strategies and hopefully, we will see the number of positive cases in our region decrease," Roxana Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager said in a statement. "We will continue to evaluate and will communicate the plans for instruction following the Thanksgiving holiday."

Food Service

"Due to the expedited transition to remote at the high school and junior high, we are encouraging all families to take advantage of the 7-day meal kits," Kreutztrager said. "There will be a distribution for pick-up tomorrow Wednesday, November 18, and Monday, November 23 at the Commons (behind the JH/HS complex) from 9:00-12:00. Registration is not required; however, all supplies are distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Additionally, Mobile Market is scheduled for this Friday, November 20 from 9:30-10:30 at South Roxana Primary in front of the Pre-K building from 9:30-10:30. Distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis as well."

Special Education

Special Education services will be implemented remotely following each student's individual remote plan included in their IEP. Questions should be directed to your child's special education teacher.

Health Screening

During remote learning and the break, please continue to notify your child’s school nurse of any known positive or probable cases within your household. If you have any health-related questions at any time, please do not hesitate to contact our nursing team.

“We knew that transitioning between remote and in-person learning during the school year was likely," Kreutztrager said. "We are thankful to be equipped with the necessary technology and amazing teachers who will continue to work hard to provide the best possible educational opportunities. Student and staff safety is at the forefront of our decision making. We are thankful for your understanding and partnership.”

More like this: