Roxana Has Strong Outing At Indian Springs Golf Course
ROXANA - Roxana had an excellent outing in a tournament at Indian Springs Golf Course in Filmore, IL. Roxana, Staunton, Greenville, Pana and Vandalia participated in the event.
Steady rain entire round and finished in the dark. The Shells lost by 1 stroke in Staunton's first tournament win of the year to Staunton.
These were the team scores: Staunton (210), Roxana (211), Pana (238), Greenville (240), Vandalia (no team score).
These were the individual results:
Roxana: Floyd 47, McCoy 52, Watts 55, Strohmeier 57, Brock 60, Lynn 60, Brown 67.
Staunton: Best 42, Tuetller 54 , Weller 54, Meyer 60, Jaden 63, Ellis 70.
Greenville: Weise (53) , Ronat (55) , Schaub(65) , Lagrman (67).
Pana: Kuhn (55), Weiderman (60), Clock(61), Hamilton (62), Osbourne (63), Blackwell (67).
Vandalia: Warner (57), Keck (62), Ferguson (62).
Roxana has a 3-2 conference record.
