ROXANA - Roxana had an excellent outing in a tournament at Indian Springs Golf Course in Filmore, IL. Roxana, Staunton, Greenville, Pana and Vandalia participated in the event.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Steady rain entire round and finished in the dark. The Shells lost by 1 stroke in Staunton's first tournament win of the year to Staunton.

These were the team scores: Staunton (210), Roxana (211), Pana (238), Greenville (240), Vandalia (no team score).

These were the individual results:

Article continues after sponsor message

Roxana: Floyd 47, McCoy 52, Watts 55, Strohmeier 57, Brock 60, Lynn 60, Brown 67.

Staunton: Best 42, Tuetller 54 , Weller 54, Meyer 60, Jaden 63, Ellis 70.

Greenville: Weise (53) , Ronat (55) , Schaub(65) , Lagrman (67).

Pana: Kuhn (55), Weiderman (60), Clock(61), Hamilton (62), Osbourne (63), Blackwell (67).

Vandalia: Warner (57), Keck (62), Ferguson (62).

Roxana has a 3-2 conference record.

More like this:

All-South Central Conference Softball, Baseball Teams Are Announced
Jul 10, 2025
2025 High School Football Schedules
5 days ago
Midwest Members Male Athlete of the Month: Roxana's Wyatt Doyle Prepares For SIUE After Stellar High School Season
2 days ago
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 1, 2025
Mar 2, 2025
Rick McGraw Memorial Round-Up: CM, Triad Into Semifinals; Marquette, Roxana Both Split Pool Play Games
Jan 21, 2025

 